6-9 Day Cruises from Porto (Leixoes)

We found you 16 cruises

Scenic Azure
Scenic Azure

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDelightful Douro

Port: Porto • Pinhao • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

99
Scenic River
S.S. Sao Gabriel (Photo: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
The Grand Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel
Suite on S.S. Sao Gabriel (Image: Uniworld)
S.S. Sao Gabriel

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
AmaVida
AmaVida

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFlavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Douro • Entre-os-Rios • Regua • Pinhao • Barca d'Alva • Vega de Terrón

27
AmaWaterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Emerald Radiance (Photo: Emerald Waterways)
Emerald Radiance

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto

132
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights

9 Nights  Europe - AllSecrets Of The Douro & Madrid

Port: Porto • Portugal • Salamanca • Pocinho • Regua • Porto • Porto • Madrid

132
Emerald River Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllDouro River Valley

Port: Porto • Regua • Pocinho • Salamanca • Barca d'Alva • Porto

10
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFlavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Douro • Entre-os-Rios • Regua • Pinhao • Barca d'Alva • Vega de Terrón

27
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro Wine Cruise

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

Nov 20, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

21
Dec 22, 2026
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFlavors Of Portugal & Spain

Port: Porto • Regua • Pinhao • Barca d'Alva • Vega de Terrón

27
AmaWaterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllVida Portugal: Vineyards & Villages Along The Dour...

Port: Porto • Porto • Portugal • Pocinho • Spain • Douro • Porto • Porto

8
Avalon Waterways

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllEnticing Douro

Port: Porto • Regua • Vega de Terrón • Pinhao • Regua • Porto

AmaWaterways

