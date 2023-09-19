  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Port Everglades

We found you 40 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

14 Nights
Atlantic Crossing

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+3 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Shadow

15 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Kingston, Jamaica •

Aruba • St. Barts • St. Thomas • Hamilton

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Victoria

16 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba •

Panama Canal • Puerto Quetzal • Cabo San Lucas

+1 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Star

26 Nights
Atlantic & Mediterranean Odyssey

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Caribbean Sea •

Philipsburg • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira

+13 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

15 Nights
Canada & The Atlantic Coastline

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean •

Charleston • Atlantic Ocean • Norfolk

+11 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Port Canaveral •

Hamilton • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

+1 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Kingston, Jamaica •

Aruba • Curacao

29 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Port Canaveral •

Hamilton • Ponta Delgada • Southampton

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

52 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Grand Turk •

Barbados • Fortaleza • Bahia de Salvador

+20 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Barts • Antigua • Jost Van Dyke

+1 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Fort Lauderdale To Bridgetown

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Maarten • Antigua • Guadalupe • Casablanca

+2 more

6 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

96 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Aruba •

Panama Canal • Puerto Quetzal • Cabo San Lucas

+24 more

572 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Caribbean Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • San Juan •

St. Maarten • Antigua • Iles des Saintes

+3 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Panama Canal & Coastal Holiday

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Cartagena

+8 more

1,197 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

17 Nights
Panama & Scenic South America

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Gulf of Mexico •

Cozumel • Caribbean Sea • Colon • Panama Canal

+8 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

