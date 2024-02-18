Cruises out of Port Canaveral

Cruises out of Port Canaveral

We found you 334 cruises

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Common Port Canaveral Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Port Canaveral?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Port Canaveral?

Most commonly, cruises from Port Canaveral go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, and Caribbean - Eastern.

How many days are cruises from Port Canaveral?

Port Canaveral cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Port Canaveral cost?

Starting at just $169, choose the perfect cruise from Port Canaveral that fits your traveling desires.

Port Canaveral Cruise Reviews

Good Cruise

This was our first time cruising from Port Canaveral and it was the easiest port to get around, very well laid out.Read More
User Avatar
donb62

Best of Allure of the Seas

We live 30 min from Port Canaveral. The Allure is a beautiful ship with a great staff. Everyday, we were met with smiles whether it was the front desk, the casino, or the Foodjammer .Read More
User Avatar
Axel44

Great look of the ship in the Mardi Gras theme great variety of dining options included

This was my second Carnival cruise.Boarded at Port Canaveral easy drive from Orlando so consider hiring a car if you have a few people in your group.Read More
User Avatar
Canadian Christine

Below Expectations

8 day cruise from Port Canaveral to southern Caribbean. Port Canaveral Terminal 5 was one of the easiest luggage drop off and park your car experiences we have ever had.Read More
User Avatar
Chrissy3427

