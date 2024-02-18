Common Port Canaveral Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Port Canaveral?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Disney Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Port Canaveral?
Most commonly, cruises from Port Canaveral go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, and Caribbean - Eastern.
How many days are cruises from Port Canaveral?
Port Canaveral cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Port Canaveral cost?
Starting at just $169, choose the perfect cruise from Port Canaveral that fits your traveling desires.