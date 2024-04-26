  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Piraeus

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Piraeus

We found you 317 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Wind Spirit

10 Nights
Ancient Wonders Of Greece & Ephesus 10d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Nafplion • Mykonos •

Porto Empedocle • Kusadasi • Patmos • Rhodes

+4 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

9 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Istanbul • Volos •

Mykonos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Athens

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

7 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Istanbul •

Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Athens

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Infinity

10 Nights
Greece & Turkey

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Volos • Istanbul • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Rhodes • Mykonos • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

9 Nights
Best Of Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Kusadasi •

Mykonos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Kavala • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Greece & Turkey

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Volos • Istanbul • Kusadasi •

Mykonos • Rhodes • Santorini • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Istanbul •

Mykonos • Rhodes • Crete • Santorini • Athens

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kusadasi • Santorini •

Katakolon • Igoumenitsa • Kotor • Dubrovnik

+2 more

306 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Treasures Of The Greek Isles 7d Pir-pir

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Kusadasi • Patmos •

Santorini • Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion

+1 more

103 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Best Of Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Ouranoupoli • Kusadasi •

Limassol • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Mediterranean Highlights Cruise

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Rhodes • Kusadasi •

Santorini • Taormina • Cartagena • Malaga

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Best Of Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Ouranoupoli • Kusadasi •

Limassol • Rhodes • Agios Nikolaos • Nafplion

+1 more

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Best Of Greece

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Santorini • Kusadasi •

Mykonos • Volos • Ouranoupoli • Athens

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Greece & Spain

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Mykonos • Santorini •

Palermo • Valencia • Barcelona

1,479 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Adriatic & Med

Ports:Athens (leaving) • Kotor • Dubrovnik • Taormina •

Naples • Florence • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

1,638 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

River Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Luxury Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Piraeus

1,481 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map