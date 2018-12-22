Starting at just $1,570, choose the perfect cruise from Phuket that fits your traveling desires.

Phuket cruises often range from 3-5 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Phuket go to exciting destinations such as World Cruise and Thailand.

We boarded in Phuket and cruised the Thai islands and Penang. The crew generally were tireless in making things work.

The ship never docks, even for the embarkation day in Phuket , and some of the beach transfers were quite scary and somewhat dangerous - rather at odds with the two fastidious and lengthy safety briefings

Our cruise on Panorama II, December 2019, from Penang to Phuket was fantastic. What an amazing adventure and opportunity to make new friends.

The long boat ride feels like an episode of Survivor where you are trying to size up your fellow travellers that you will spend the next 10 days with.The room was a good size and the shower was bigger than your average cruise ship shower.

