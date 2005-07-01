Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of Philadelphia

Cruises out of Philadelphia

We found you 3 cruises

11 Nights

Canada & New England - Other

Port: Philadelphia • Boston • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney • Charlottetown • Saguenay +1 more

Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights

Bermuda - Other

Port: Philadelphia • King's Wharf • Charleston • Philadelphia

Norwegian Cruise Line
9 Nights

Bermuda - Other

Port: Philadelphia • King's Wharf • Charleston • Philadelphia

Aug 27, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Common Philadelphia Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Philadelphia?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Philadelphia?

Most commonly, cruises from Philadelphia go to exciting destinations such as Bermuda and Canada & New England.

How many days are cruises from Philadelphia?

Philadelphia cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Philadelphia cost?

Starting at just $1,154, choose the perfect cruise from Philadelphia that fits your traveling desires.

Philadelphia Cruise Reviews

Why we enjoy small ship cruising and American Cruise Line

Since then, we’ve taken three more cruises with American Cruise Lines, including New England Islands, Hudson River Fall Foliage and most recently, the Philadelphia-Potomac cruise.Read More
virk2829@gmail.com

Enchantment of the Seas - Canada/New England

ANd compared to other cruise lines this buffet was like their normal presentations.Even the cheap buffet restaurants serve all you can eat crab legs.Read More
Mare

Enchantment of the Seas - Canada/New England

Food was good, not great, but good; and no problem ordering extras.Overall the Cruise was great, and no problems from the 73' stretch done back in June.Read More
dennbr9

Enchantment of the Seas - Canada/New England

We found Philadelphia very easy to cruise out of, parking was simple, drop your bags, park, catch the shuttle, sign in and get on board. We were there around 11:00, on board by 11:45.Read More
boomboom51

