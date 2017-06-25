Starting at just $3,299, choose the perfect cruise from Rouen that fits your traveling desires.

Rouen cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Rouen go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, France, and Spain.

The TV reception and audio were pathetic.Some at the reception desk had poor English skills.

We wanted to try one of their larger ships, so chose the Spirit, and selected the Rouen -Lisbon cruise as they were new destinations for us.

We waited well over an hour after getting our baggage in the airport in Paris, for the bus to take us to Rouen . We like the formal nights. The people dress well unlike other lux lines.

Cons - Leaving out of Newark NJ (the worst of all airports we have encountered) I should have read the Tour Booklet earlier to see how we were getting to France, but being on a cruise at the time, I kind of skipped over that, and by this late time (June 30th) we could not get it changed without spending a ton of money.This river cruise (The Seine - Normandy to Paris on the M/S Bizet) came up in a marketing email from GCCL.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of August 12th, 2024 .