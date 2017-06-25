Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of Rouen

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

British Isles Medley

Port: Rouen • Isle of Portland • Isles of Scilly • Swansea, Tasmania • Dublin • Belfast +3 more

126 reviews
Jun 10, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

15 Nights

Star Collector: Palates & Palettes Of Northern Spa...

Port: Rouen • Honfleur • Santarem • St. Peter Port • Lorient • Bordeaux • Bilbao • Gijon • Vigo +2 more

126 reviews
Aug 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices

7 Nights

French Feast: Normandy, Brittany & Aquitaine

Port: Rouen • Honfleur • Santarem • St. Peter Port • Lorient • Bordeaux

126 reviews
Aug 19, 2026
Windstar Cruises
View All Prices
Common Rouen Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Rouen?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Windstar Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Rouen?

Most commonly, cruises from Rouen go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, France, and Spain.

How many days are cruises from Rouen?

Rouen cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Rouen cost?

Starting at just $3,299, choose the perfect cruise from Rouen that fits your traveling desires.

Rouen Cruise Reviews

Checking out the GCCL

Cons - Leaving out of Newark NJ (the worst of all airports we have encountered) I should have read the Tour Booklet earlier to see how we were getting to France, but being on a cruise at the time, I kind of skipped over that, and by this late time (June 30th) we could not get it changed without spending a ton of money.This river cruise (The Seine - Normandy to Paris on the M/S Bizet) came up in a marketing email from GCCL.Read More
User Avatar
jdhar

The good and the bad

We waited well over an hour after getting our baggage in the airport in Paris, for the bus to take us to Rouen. We like the formal nights. The people dress well unlike other lux lines.Read More
User Avatar
thedunes41

Very good, but some not so good aspects.

We wanted to try one of their larger ships, so chose the Spirit, and selected the Rouen-Lisbon cruise as they were new destinations for us.Read More
User Avatar
Mike the captain

Disappointed a deteriorate in food and interior presentation

The TV reception and audio were pathetic.Some at the reception desk had poor English skills.Read More
User Avatar
Rosalie James

