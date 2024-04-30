  • Newsletter
Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Le Havre

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Le Havre

We found you 14 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Dawn

12 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Brugge • London •

Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Karlskrona

+5 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Dawn

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • London • Amsterdam •

Brugge • Le Verdon • Bilbao • La Coruna • Porto

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
MSC Poesia

4 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Ijmuiden • Rostock

497 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Pearl

9 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Porto • Lisbon • Gibraltar •

Seville • Malaga • Ibiza • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

2,392 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

London • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon

+4 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • London • Brugge •

Le Verdon • La Coruna • Porto • Gibraltar

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
7 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
21 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • La Coruna • Seville •

Casablanca • Madeira • Tenerife • Las Palmas

+7 more

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Southampton • Hamburg •

Rotterdam • Brugge • Le Havre

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
12 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Brugge • London •

Amsterdam • Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk

+5 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Calais • Antwerp •

Amsterdam • North Sea • Copenhagen • Kiel

+7 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
3 Nights
Grand Voyage Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Rotterdam • Copenhagen

497 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Southampton • Hamburg •

Brugge • Rotterdam • Le Havre

384 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
7 Nights
Impressions Of The Seine & Paris Wine Cruise

Ports:Le Havre (leaving) • Caudebec • Rouen • Vernon •

Mantes-la-Jolie • Paris

34 Reviews
AmaWaterways
AmaWaterways
