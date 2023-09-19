10-14 Day Cruises from Tampa

Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel Cabins
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel Dining
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel
Norwegian Jewel

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Barbados • Antigua • St. Thomas+2 more

2,392
Mar 16, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas Cabins
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas Dining
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas
Grandeur of the Seas

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Tampa

1,853
Apr 23, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • Tortola • Falmouth • Grand Cayman+1 more

2,638
Dec 24, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cabo Rojo • Aruba • Curacao • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

2,638
Norwegian Cruise Line
11 Nights

11 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Cartagena • Gatun Lake • Colon • Puerto Limon • Harvest Caye • Cozumel+1 more

2,204
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • Great Stirrup Cay • Horta • Ponta Delgada • Madeira • Lisbon

3,081
Apr 5, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Bonaire • Curacao • Tampa

1,979
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

10 Nights

10 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Belize City • Roatan • Puerto Limon • Colon • Panama Canal+1 more

253
Mar 25, 2026
Oceania Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cabo Rojo • Aruba • Curacao • Falmouth • Grand Cayman • Tampa

3,081
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Cozumel • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Barbados • Antigua • Tortola+2 more

2,392
Mar 2, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Tampa

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Aruba • Curacao • Puerto Plata • King's Wharf • Boston

2,392
Mar 30, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 13-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Amber Cove • Tampa

1,478
Jan 31, 2027
Carnival Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 13-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Grand Cayman • Puerto Limon • Colon • Aruba • Curacao • Amber Cove • Tampa

1,366
Feb 1, 2026
Carnival Cruise Line

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Tampa • Key West • Puerto Plata • St. Thomas • St. Maarten • Lisbon

2,638
Apr 13, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line

14 Nights

14 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaJourneys - 14-day Panama Canal

Port: Tampa • Cartagena • Panama Canal • Puntarenas • Cabo San Lucas • San Francisco

1,478
Apr 24, 2025
Carnival Cruise Line

