So everyday there is mass confusion, massive lines at guest services, mass confusion at the lunch buffet, at dinner, huge confusion at the elevators, drills for mustering, I was even called for an emergency muster drill and had to inform the man that it was not my first day embarking and he apologized for knocking on my cabin door and ACTUALLY ENTERING MY CABIN!The cues were not ropped off so no one was sure if we were to form a line already or just take a seat or really what to do.