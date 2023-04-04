Common Palma de Mallorca Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Palma de Mallorca?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Costa Cruises, MSC Cruises, and Atlas Ocean Voyages.
What cruise trip options do I have from Palma de Mallorca?
Most commonly, cruises from Palma de Mallorca go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, Mediterranean, Italy, and France.
How many days are cruises from Palma de Mallorca?
Palma de Mallorca cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Palma de Mallorca cost?
Starting at just $429, choose the perfect cruise from Palma de Mallorca that fits your traveling desires.