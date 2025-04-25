Common Palermo Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Palermo?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Swan Hellenic Cruises, Costa Cruises, and MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Palermo?
Most commonly, cruises from Palermo go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, Mediterranean, and Italy.
How many days are cruises from Palermo?
Palermo cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Palermo cost?
Starting at just $349, choose the perfect cruise from Palermo that fits your traveling desires.