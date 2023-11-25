  • Newsletter
Fitness Cruises from Oslo

Fitness Cruises from Oslo

We found you 18 cruises

Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Gothenburg • Copenhagen •

Rostock • Hamburg • Amsterdam • Brugge

+2 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

14 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansund • Stavanger •

Bergen • Alesund • Reykjavik • Isafjordur

+6 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn

10 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansund • Aarhus •

Copenhagen • Rostock • Gdansk • Visby • Riga

+3 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Trollfjord

6 Nights
Norway Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansand • Farsund •

Haugesund • Hardangerfjord • Alesund

+4 more

63 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

15 Nights
Europe - Iceland

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansund • Stavanger •

Bergen • Kristiansund • Alesund • Reykjavik

+7 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Copenhagen • Rostock •

Karlskrona • Klaipeda • Riga • Stockholm

497 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Norway Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansand • Farsund •

Haugesund • Hardangerfjord • Alesund

+10 more

63 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Arctic Islands Svalbard, Greenland And Iceland

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • South Shetland Islands •

Easter Island • Ísafjörður • Reykjavik

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Edinburgh • Aberdeen •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Stockholm • Oban

+3 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Copenhagen • Rostock •

Haugesund • Stavanger • Eidfjord • Kristiansand

+2 more

497 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Baltic

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansund • Aarhus •

Copenhagen • Kiel • Rostock • Gdansk • Klaipeda

+4 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Norway Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Kristiansand • Farsund •

Haugesund • Hardangerfjord • Alesund

+4 more

63 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Copenhagen • Rostock • Ronne •

Gdynia • Visby • Stockholm

497 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • Lysekil • Skagen •

Kristiansund • Stavanger • Olden • Kristiansund

+11 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Norwegian Fjords & Crossing The Arctic Circle

Ports:Oslo (leaving) • South Shetland Islands •

Bear Island • North Cape • Tromso • Trollfjord

+4 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

