Cruises out of Oslo

We found you 40 cruises

Oceania Vista
Oceania's new Vista docked alongside in Valletta, Malta on May 8, 2023 (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star

14 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Dawn
Norwegian Dawn

11 Night
Europe - Baltic

3,045 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Quest
Azamara Quest

11 Night
Transatlantic Cruise

732 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

6 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Baltic

3,045 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

512 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Arctic Islands Svalbard, Greenland And Iceland

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Oslo To Reykjavik

33 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Baltic Sea Cruise

22 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
15 Night
Europe - Iceland

2,593 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
18 Night
Europe - Northern Cruise

294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Glaciers & Wildlife Of Svalbard

55 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Oslo Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Oslo?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Oslo?

Most commonly, cruises from Oslo go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise, and Baltic Sea.

How many days are cruises from Oslo?

Oslo cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Oslo cost?

Starting at just $901, choose the perfect cruise from Oslo that fits your traveling desires.

Oslo Cruise Reviews

Travel on Scenic Eclipse II was fabulous, BUT getting from Oslo to the ship in Longyearbyen was a nightmare

The return was even worse, flying from Longyearbyen to Oslo and the transfer from the Oslo airport back into town to the Clarion was even worse than the first trip to the airport.Read More
User Avatar
MPSO

Fantastic Ship

We are also appreciative of the guest relations team for their assistance with an item accidentally left at the Oslo Security section of the airport.Read More
User Avatar
JeanEllen

This cruise ticked all the boxes

Our only gripe was the flight from Oslo to Longyearbyen. We were divided into two groups, one group had a chartered, direct flight with a meal served.Read More
User Avatar
Laylam

A great improvement!

We made our own arrangements to fly to Oslo a day early so that we could see some of the city, and booked into the same hotel as Scenic had chosen for the pre-cruise stay (i.e. we had two nights thereRead More
User Avatar
GaryFreeman

