Common Oslo Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Oslo?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Oslo?
Most commonly, cruises from Oslo go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, World Cruise, and Baltic Sea.
How many days are cruises from Oslo?
Oslo cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Oslo cost?
Starting at just $901, choose the perfect cruise from Oslo that fits your traveling desires.