Common Norfolk Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Norfolk?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Norfolk?
Most commonly, cruises from Norfolk go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, and Dominican Republic.
How many days are cruises from Norfolk?
Norfolk cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Norfolk cost?
Starting at just $519, choose the perfect cruise from Norfolk that fits your traveling desires.