Starting at just $519, choose the perfect cruise from Norfolk that fits your traveling desires.

Norfolk cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Norfolk go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, and Dominican Republic.

We cruised on the Carnival Magi sailing on Aug. 5, 2023 out of Norfolk , Va..

We chose this cruise line because it was leaving from Norfolk , Va which is where we live. The arrival was easy with porters waiting to take our luggage on ship.

We were scheduled to go to Bermuda but the night before departure, we were informed the hurricane was in our direct path so our plans changed to Nassau, Bahamas

We enjoyed sailing out of Norfolk for the first time. It's close to home so I hope with the planned expansion of the facilities the boarding process improves.

Norfolk has really got it down for Embarkation & disembarkation. It took 15 minutes. Hotel was in walking distance. Fascinating sail out of the harbor seeing all the Naval Ships.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .