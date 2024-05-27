  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Nice

Luxury Cruises from Nice

We found you 10 cruises

Scenic Eclipse

7 Nights
Amalfi Coast & Southern France

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Tenerife • Ragusa • Florence •

Saint-Tropez • Villefranche • Cannes • Nice

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

10 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Calvi • Portofino • Giglio •

Porto Ercole • Lipari • Mgarr • Malta

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Whisper

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Portovenere • Florence • Olbia •

Calvi • Toulon • Palma de Mallorca • Port Mahon

+2 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Scenic Sapphire

7 Nights
Idyllic Rhône

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Avignon • Vienne • Macon •

Lyon

95 Reviews
Scenic River
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Idyllic Rhône

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Arles • Avignon • Viviers •

Vienne • Macon • Lyon

95 Reviews
Scenic River
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Alluring Rivieras: Cote D'azur & Italian Coastline

Ports:Monte-Carlo (leaving) • Cannes • Tenerife •

Ragusa • Florence • Elba • Bastia • Rome

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Portofino •

Porto Santo Stefano • Elba • Alghero • Lipari

+3 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
French Riviera & The Catalan Coastline

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Calvi • Cannes • Saint-Tropez •

Sanary-Sur-Mer • Collioure • Rosas • Barcelona

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Bastia • Saint-Tropez • Sete •

Alicante • Palma de Mallorca • Port Mahon

+2 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Nice (leaving) • Saint-Tropez • Collioure •

Port Mahon • Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Malaga

+2 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

