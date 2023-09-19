  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Manhattan

Luxury Cruises from Manhattan

We found you 87 cruises

Insignia

11 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Newport • Cape Cod •

Boston • Saint John • Halifax • Sydney

+5 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Insignia

18 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Newport • Atlantic Ocean •

Hamilton • St. George • Atlantic Ocean

+12 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Queen Mary 2 (QM2)

12 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Rockland • Halifax •

Sept-Iles • Saguenay Fjord • Quebec City

+2 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Mariner

83 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Martha's Vineyard • Boston •

Portland • Bar Harbor • Saint John • Halifax

+66 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Canada / New England Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Rockland • Halifax •

Sept-Iles • Saguenay Fjord • Quebec City

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

123 Nights
123 Night World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Lisbon •

Tenerife • Walvis Bay • Port Elizabeth

+30 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

51 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Cape Cod • Boston •

Bar Harbor • Halifax • Sydney • Corner Brook

+40 more

223 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canadian Discovery

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax •

St. Lawrence Seaway • Charlottetown

+8 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

23 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton • Brugge •

Le Havre • Southampton • Hardangerfjord

+9 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Caribbean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • St. Kitts • Barbados •

St. Lucia • Dominica • St. Maarten • New York

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

14 Nights
Iconic Iceland,greenland & Canada

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Cruising •

St. Lawrence River • L'Anse aux Meadows

+10 more

2,035 Reviews
Viking Ocean Cruises
Viking Ocean Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

30 Nights
Europe Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton •

South Queensferry • Douglas, Isle Of Man

+9 more

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canadian Discovery

Ports:New York (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Halifax •

St. Lawrence Seaway • Charlottetown

+7 more

51 Reviews
Viking Expeditions
Viking Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:New York (leaving) • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

