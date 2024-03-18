Start shopping for your next cruise vacation out of Bayonne, New Jersey with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform where you can compare cruise prices from various cruise lines and online travel agents. Not only can you find the best price for your cruise, but you can find discount deals and bonus offers like free drinks, dining credit, travel insurance, shore excursions, and even options for kids to sail for free.

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise lines offer itineraries departing from Bayonne. Whether you're interested in sailing to the Eastern Caribbean , Bermuda, Greenland, Iceland, Italy, Spain, or sailing up the coast of Maine to Canada , the Bayonne Cruise Terminal has options for you.

At Cruise Critic, we offer everything you need to plan your next cruise. You can find hundreds of reviews for cruises out of Bayonne from verified Cruise Critic members who have shared their experiences. If you're not ready to book yet, you can save your favorite cruises on our site and track pricing to find the optimal time to book. Cruise Critic even provides historical pricing data, so you can have confidence that you're getting a great deal. If you have any questions about cruising from Bayonne, our East Coast Departure cruise forum is the perfect place to find guidance. Our community of avid cruisers is eager to share their experiences and insights.

Start exploring your options now and embark on your next cruise adventure from Bayonne with Cruise Critic!