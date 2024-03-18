Cruises out of Cape Liberty

Bayonne (Cape Liberty) (Photo:mandritoiu/Shutterstock)

Start shopping for your next cruise vacation out of Bayonne, New Jersey with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform where you can compare cruise prices from various cruise lines and online travel agents. Not only can you find the best price for your cruise, but you can find discount deals and bonus offers like free drinks, dining credit, travel insurance, shore excursions, and even options for kids to sail for free.

Both Royal Caribbean and Celebrity cruise lines offer itineraries departing from Bayonne. Whether you're interested in sailing to the Eastern Caribbean, Bermuda, Greenland, Iceland, Italy, Spain, or sailing up the coast of Maine to Canada, the Bayonne Cruise Terminal has options for you.

At Cruise Critic, we offer everything you need to plan your next cruise. You can find hundreds of reviews for cruises out of Bayonne from verified Cruise Critic members who have shared their experiences. If you're not ready to book yet, you can save your favorite cruises on our site and track pricing to find the optimal time to book. Cruise Critic even provides historical pricing data, so you can have confidence that you're getting a great deal. If you have any questions about cruising from Bayonne, our East Coast Departure cruise forum is the perfect place to find guidance. Our community of avid cruisers is eager to share their experiences and insights.

Start exploring your options now and embark on your next cruise adventure from Bayonne with Cruise Critic!

  • Common Cape Liberty Cruise questions

  • What cruise lines depart from Cape Liberty?

  • What cruise trip options do I have from Cape Liberty?

We found you 33 cruises

Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

4 Night
Canada Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Eclipse
E C Aerial Miami433 R

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland Cruise

1,956 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

7 Night
Bermuda Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Symphony of the Seas
Symphony of the Seas Cabins

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day Cruise

396 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

14 Night
14 Nt Italy, Spain, Azores Transatlantic

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

5 Night
Bermuda Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Canada & New England

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Canada & New England

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

6 Night
Bermuda Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Bermuda Cruise

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Eastern Caribbean Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Bermuda & Eastern Caribbean

2,656 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Bermuda & Charleston Cruise

2,107 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Southern Caribbean Cruise

131 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Cape Liberty Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Cape Liberty?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean International.

What cruise trip options do I have from Cape Liberty?

Most commonly, cruises from Cape Liberty go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bahamas, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, and Caribbean - Eastern.

How many days are cruises from Cape Liberty?

Cape Liberty cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Cape Liberty cost?

Starting at just $194, choose the perfect cruise from Cape Liberty that fits your traveling desires.

