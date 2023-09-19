Cruises out of New York

About Cruising from New York

New York's cruise departure port, often referred to as the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, is located on the west side of Manhattan. This bustling embarkation point offers iconic views of the city's skyline, including sights like the Empire State Building and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. As ships sail down the Hudson River, passengers are treated to the stunning panorama of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The port is conveniently situated, with easy access to New York's major airports, dining, shopping, and entertainment options, making it a favored choice for travelers who wish to explore the city before or after their cruise journey.

Common New York Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from New York?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Crystal.

What cruise trip options do I have from New York?

Most commonly, cruises from New York go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Bermuda, Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, and Caribbean - Southern.

How many days are cruises from New York?

New York cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from New York cost?

Starting at just $213, choose the perfect cruise from New York that fits your traveling desires.

