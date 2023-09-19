New York's cruise departure port, often referred to as the Manhattan Cruise Terminal, is located on the west side of Manhattan. This bustling embarkation point offers iconic views of the city's skyline, including sights like the Empire State Building and the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum. As ships sail down the Hudson River, passengers are treated to the stunning panorama of the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. The port is conveniently situated, with easy access to New York's major airports, dining, shopping, and entertainment options, making it a favored choice for travelers who wish to explore the city before or after their cruise journey.