  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from New Orleans

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from New Orleans

We found you 30 cruises

Norwegian Breakaway

7 Nights
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Roatan •

Harvest Caye • Costa Maya • New Orleans

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Breakaway

5 Nights
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Costa Maya •

New Orleans

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Getaway

7 Nights
Western Caribbean - New Orleans

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Costa Maya •

Harvest Caye • Roatan • Cozumel • New Orleans

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Brilliance of the Seas

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Grand Cayman •

Progreso • New Orleans

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Montego Bay •

Grand Cayman • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,843 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Carnival Journeys - 16 Day Transatlantic

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Nassau • Ponta Delgada •

Madeira • Malaga • Alicante • Barcelona

1,507 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Montego Bay •

Grand Cayman • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,575 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,507 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Costa Maya • Roatan •

Belize City • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,843 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Costa Maya •

Belize City • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Costa Maya •

Belize City • Cozumel • New Orleans

1,843 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Roatan • Belize City •

Cozumel • New Orleans

1,843 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Grand Cayman •

Falmouth • New Orleans

1,554 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Exotic Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Roatan • Belize City •

Cozumel • New Orleans

1,575 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Western Caribbean Cruise

Ports:New Orleans (leaving) • Cozumel • Progreso •

New Orleans

1,507 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

River Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Singles Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from New Orleans

732 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map