  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Luxury Cruises from Muscat

Luxury Cruises from Muscat

We found you 35 cruises

Star Legend

7 Nights
Realm Of Queen Sheba 7d Mct-jed

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Jeddah

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

7 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Sur • Daymaniyat Islands •

Khasab • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Doha

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Legend

13 Nights
Pearls Of The Persian Gulf Passages & Ode To Oman...

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Ras al Khaimah •

Abu Dhabi • Manama • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Bougainville

7 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Daymaniyat Islands • Khasab •

Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

10 Nights
Sparkling Sands & Cities Of The Persian Gulf 10d M...

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Khasab • Ras al Khaimah •

Abu Dhabi • Manama • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Indian Ocean Cruise

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Sur • Daymaniyat Islands •

Khasab • Dubai • Abu Dhabi • Dammam • Manama

+1 more

11 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab • Dammam •

Manama • Doha • Abu Dhabi • Dubai

29 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
Dubai In-depth & Persian Gulf Cruise Tour Mct-dxb

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab •

Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights
Dubai In-depth & Persian Gulf Cruise Tour Mct-dxb

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab •

Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Emirates, Qatar & The Span Of Oman 8d Mct-dxb

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab •

Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Signature Persian Gulf Passage Cruise Tour Mct-dxb

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Ras al Khaimah •

Abu Dhabi • Manama • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Magical Middle East & Muscat Memories Cruise Tour...

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab •

Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Signature Persian Gulf Passage Cruise Tour Mct-dxb

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Khasab • Ras al Khaimah •

Abu Dhabi • Manama • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Emirates, Qatar & The Span Of Oman 8d Mct-dxb

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab •

Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Magical Middle East & Muscat Memories Cruise Tour...

Ports:Muscat (leaving) • Fujairah • Khasab •

Abu Dhabi • Doha • Sir Bani Yas Island • Dubai

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Muscat

183 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Muscat

183 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Muscat

183 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map