Starting at just $1,699, choose the perfect cruise from Muscat that fits your traveling desires.

Muscat cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Muscat go to exciting destinations such as Indian Ocean, World Cruise, Oman, and UAE.

Our flight from Manchester was a little delayed (45 minutes or so) but the flight was good and we arrived in Muscat where we had a very speedy transit to the boat and check-in.

We were sailing within an hour-and-a-half, which was a shame as we would liked to have had a walk around Muscat before sailing.

We had a great flight out in Premium on the Dreamliner, Muscat airport was easy and we were onboard quickly. The whole process smooth and efficient.

We boarded in Muscat and chose this cruise for the itinerary stopping at Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore, Cochin, Sri Lanka, Sabang & Phuket. We knew most of the ports.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024 .