Common Muscat Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Muscat?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Ponant.
What cruise trip options do I have from Muscat?
Most commonly, cruises from Muscat go to exciting destinations such as Indian Ocean, World Cruise, Oman, and UAE.
How many days are cruises from Muscat?
Muscat cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Muscat cost?
Starting at just $1,699, choose the perfect cruise from Muscat that fits your traveling desires.