Romantic & Couples Cruises from Montreal

We found you 17 cruises

Marina

28 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown

+18 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
Seabourn Quest

14 Nights
Atlantic Coast Harbors

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Halifax

+4 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Quest

12 Nights
Canada & New England Fall Foliage

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Cap-aux-Meules • Charlottetown

+4 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
Star Pride

22 Nights
Fall Leaves & Caribbean Breezes 22d Mtr-sju

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+10 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Norway Cruise

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Baie-Comeau • Charlottetown

+7 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

15 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Saguenay • Havre St. Pierre

+6 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
12 Nights
Canadian Autumn

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • St. Lawrence River •

Havre St. Pierre • L'Anse aux Meadows

+6 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
22 Nights
Fall Leaves & Caribbean Breezes 22d Mtr-sju

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+10 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
12 Nights
Canada & New England Fall Foliage

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Troisrivieres •

Quebec City • Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown

+4 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
11 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City •

Saguenay Fjord • Charlottetown

+5 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
11 Nights
Southeast Canadian Explorations 11d Mtr-bos

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Quebec City • Gaspe •

Cap-aux-Meules • Louisbourg • Halifax

+4 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
11 Nights
Canada Cruise

Ports:Montreal (leaving) • Saguenay Fjord •

Charlottetown • Halifax • Portland • Boston

+2 more

277 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
