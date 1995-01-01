Senior Cruises from Mombasa

Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

9 Nights

9 Nights  AfricaCsy-009-260206

Port: Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mamoudzou • Mahajanga • Nosy Be • Lofoten • Seychelles • La Digue+1 more

27
Feb 6, 2026
Crystal
Cruise Critic Favorite
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)
Crystal Symphony

13 Nights

13 Nights  AfricaMombasa To Mumbai

Port: Mombasa • Seychelles • La Digue • Male • Colombo • Goa • Mumbai

27
Jan 5, 2026
Crystal
