Cruises out of Mobile

We found you 16 cruises

Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

6 Night
Western Caribbean

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

5 Night
Western Caribbean

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

8 Night
Western Caribbean

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Spirit
Carnival Spirit in Alaska (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

6 Night
Western Caribbean

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

6 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Journeys - 12-day Southern Caribbean

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Journeys - 14-day Southern Caribbean

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
6 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Bahamas

1,077 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Mobile Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Mobile?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Mobile?

Most commonly, cruises from Mobile go to exciting destinations such as Bahamas, Caribbean - All, Belize, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica.

How many days are cruises from Mobile?

Mobile cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Mobile cost?

Starting at just $529, choose the perfect cruise from Mobile that fits your traveling desires.

Mobile Cruise Reviews

Jr Suite on carnival Ecstasy

So disappointed that there won’t be another ship in Mobile until next October!Read More
User Avatar
KOWkittie

Not up to Carnival standards

First the positives, Embarkation was fast and efficient, our ocean view cabin was clean and in good repair.Breakfast was good except for the bacon was nearly raw.Read More
User Avatar
KruzNut3

A great first Christmas cruise

One of the duos was just so-so, but the other was pretty good and we really like the r&b band that spent most of their time in the Red Frog Pub.We really only got one nice day that was sunny and warm.Read More
User Avatar
MisterOJ2

The Little Ship That Could

It was announced that due to the weather and being unable to make expected speed our return to Mobile would be delayed until afternoon.Read More
User Avatar
Dadofsix

