Find Miami windstar star seeker Cruises

Powered by AI

We're sorry no itineraries matched your search. However you may be interested in these.

MSC Seaside (Photo: MSC Cruises)
MSC Seaside
Shrimp cocktail at MSC Seaside's Seashore Restaurant (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
Virtual Games Arcade & Bowling on MSC Seaside (Photo: Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside
MSC Yacht Club cabin on MSC Seaside (Photo: Dori Saltzman/Cruise Critic)
MSC Seaside

23 Nights

23 Nights  MediterraneanMediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Antigua • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca+5 more

1,329
Apr 6, 2025
MSC Cruises
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Cabins
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Dining
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

9 Nights

9 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • San Juan • Great Stirrup Cay+1 more

2,435
Mar 5, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Perfect Day at CocoCay • San Juan • St. Maarten • Miami

1,727
Nov 2, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Cabins
Seabourn Sojourn
A dining room on Seabourn Sojourn. (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn Activity/Entertainment
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternCaribbean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Amber Cove • Catalina Island • Miami

163
Nov 18, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - AllSouthern Caribbean - Miami

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Aruba • Curacao • St. Kitts • St. Thomas • San Juan+2 more

2,435
Mar 31, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

8 Nights

8 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • Tortola • St. Kitts • St. Maarten • St. Barts • San Juan

746
Oct 31, 2025
Azamara

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - EasternEastern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • St. Thomas • San Juan • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

66
Royal Caribbean International
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

12 Nights  TransatlanticSpain Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

3,165
Feb 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Malaga • Cartagena • Valencia • Barcelona

1,584
Apr 7, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - WesternCaribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Costa Maya • Cozumel • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,329
Mar 30, 2025
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

22 Nights

22 Nights  Panama Canal & Central AmericaPanama Canal Cruise

Port: Miami • Catalina Island • Curacao • Santa Marta • Panama Canal • Panama Canal • Golfito+6 more

163
Nov 25, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: Miami • Caribbean Sea • Aruba • Curacao • Bonaire • Grenada • St. Lucia • St. Kitts+4 more

139
Mar 27, 2025
Oceania Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Nassau • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

1,933
MSC Cruises

4 Nights

4 Nights  BahamasBahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami

1,933
Jan 27, 2025
MSC Cruises

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernSouthern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,065
Apr 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 22nd, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.