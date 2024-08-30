Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Miami MSC Magnifica Cruises

We found you 15 cruises

3 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Key West • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
4 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
7 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami

413 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
19 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +2 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami • Key West +2 more

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami • Cozumel • Roatan • Costa Maya +2 more

413 reviews
MSC Cruises
11 Nights

Bahamas Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan +2 more

413 reviews
Oct 21, 2024
MSC Cruises
22 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +4 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
20 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +3 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
27 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Nassau • Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten +9 more

413 reviews
Nov 4, 2024
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

18 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +1 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
23 Nights

Mediterranean Cruise

Port: Miami • Tortola • Antigua • St. Maarten • Martinique • Barbados • Madeira • Lisbon +5 more

413 reviews
Nov 8, 2024
MSC Cruises
10 Nights

Caribbean - Western Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Costa Maya • Roatan • Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve • Miami • Key West +2 more

413 reviews
Oct 25, 2024
MSC Cruises
