Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Miami Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises

Find Miami Royal Caribbean Explorer of the Seas Cruises

We found you 14 cruises

Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Cabins
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Dining
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Dominica • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Feb 6, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Cabins
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Dining
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

2,046 reviews
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Cabins
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Dining
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

11 Nights

11 Nt Southern Caribbean & Perfect Day

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Perfect Day at CocoCay • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 5, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Cabins
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Dining
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas Activity/Entertainment
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas
Explorer of the Seas

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Mar 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Sponsored

Labor Day Sale: Cruise From $229 & More

  • Book With Our Lowest Prices
  • Cruise From $229
  • Plus, Kids Sail Free*
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe

MSC Cruises

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 5, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Spain & Azores Transatlantic

Port: Miami • Ponta Delgada • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona

2,046 reviews
Apr 30, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • Antigua • St. Lucia • St. Croix • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Grand Cayman • Miami

2,046 reviews
Jan 26, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

7 Nights

Western Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Cozumel • Belize City • Roatan • Costa Maya • Miami

2,046 reviews
Feb 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Apr 10, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 26, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Nights

Southern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Lucia • Antigua • St. Kitts • Miami

2,046 reviews
Nov 14, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

11 Nights

Southern Caribbean Holiday

Port: Miami • Puerto Limon • Colon • Cartagena • Aruba • Curacao • Miami

2,046 reviews
Dec 15, 2024
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

4 Nights

Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Port: Miami • Labadee • Miami

2,046 reviews
Apr 20, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
View All Prices

Related Cruises

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises

Royal Caribbean Allure of the Seas Cruises

3,155 Reviews
Wonder of the Seas Cruises

Wonder of the Seas Cruises

137 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of September 5th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.