Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Miami Explora II Cruises

Find Miami Explora II Cruises

We found you 24 cruises

Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

16 Night
An Extended Journey Of Holiday Celebrations Amongs...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

10 Night
A Journey Bridging The Big Easy And Mystical Ancie...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

10 Night
A Journey To The Forgotten Worlds Of The Riviera M...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite
Explora II
Explora II rendering (Photo/Explora Journeys)

9 Night
A Journey Of Caribbean Islands From Clouds To Emer...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

7 Night
A Journey Of Paradise Coves And Puerto Rican Spiri...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

10 Night
A Journey Of Miami Magnetism And Lesser Antilles A...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

21 Night
An Extended Journey To Southern Serenity And Carib...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
A Journey Of Calypso Rhythms And Coconut Breezes

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

19 Night
A Journey To Frangipani Breezes And Lyrical French...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

17 Night
An Extended Journey Of Central American Treasures...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

7 Night
A Journey Of Yucatan Treasures And Mayan Relics

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

10 Night
A Journey From Majestic Barrier Reefs To Mystical...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

9 Night
A Journey To Frangipani Breezes And Lyrical French...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

21 Night
An Extended Journey From Caribbean Isles To Centra...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
A Journey To Butterfly Isles And French Caribbean...

Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary

Related Cruises

Explora II Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to the Western Caribbean

Explora II Cruises to France

Explora II Cruises to France

Explora II Cruises to Mexico

Explora II Cruises to Mexico

Explora II Cruises to Belize

Explora II Cruises to Belize

Explora II Cruises to BVI

Explora II Cruises to BVI

Explora II Cruises to Jamaica

Explora II Cruises to Jamaica

Explora II Cruises to Netherlands

Explora II Cruises to Netherlands

Explora II Cruises to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Explora II Cruises to St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Explora II Cruises to USVI

Explora II Cruises to USVI

Explora II Cruises to Mississippi River

Explora II Cruises to Mississippi River

Explora II Cruises to US River

Explora II Cruises to US River

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.