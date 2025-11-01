Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Find Miami Brilliant Lady Cruises

We found you 12 cruises

7 Nights

Western Caribbean: From Miami To Bimini

Port: Miami • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Nov 1, 2025
Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

From Miami To St. Croix

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Maarten • St. Croix • Miami

Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Magnetic Miami To Gorgeous George Town

Port: Miami • Willemstad, Curacao • Aruba • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Feb 1, 2026
Virgin Voyages
9 Nights

Miami To San Juan

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Antigua • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • San Juan +1 more

Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

Brilliant Caribbean Holidays

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • Samana and Cayo Levantado • Miami

Dec 18, 2025
Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

Brilliant Lady Miami Mermaiden

Port: Miami • St. Maarten • Tortola • Miami

Oct 17, 2025
Virgin Voyages
9 Nights

Brilliant New Year's Ahoy!

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Antigua • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • San Juan +1 more

Dec 26, 2025
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights

Colorful Curaçao To The Charming Caymans

Port: Miami • Aruba • Willemstad, Curacao • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Nov 8, 2025
Virgin Voyages
8 Nights

Grand Turk Tranquility & St. Croix Charm

Port: Miami • Grand Turk • Puerto Plata • San Juan • St. Croix • Miami

Jan 15, 2026
Virgin Voyages
9 Nights

Gorgeous Antigua St. Kitts & Bimini

Port: Miami • Puerto Plata • Antigua • Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis • Miami

Mar 12, 2026
Virgin Voyages
Cruise Critic Favorite

11 Nights

Aruban Sunsets & Calm Cayman Days

Port: Miami • Aruba • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Virgin Voyages
11 Nights

Miami To The Cayman Islands

Port: Miami • Aruba • Kralendijk • Cartagena • Ocho Rios • Grand Cayman • Miami

Jan 4, 2026
Virgin Voyages
