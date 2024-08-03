Starting at just $3,499, choose the perfect cruise from Memphis that fits your traveling desires.

Memphis cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

Most commonly, cruises from Memphis go to exciting destinations such as Mississippi River and US River.

We did this cruise because Memphis / Mississippi/Graceland were on our bucket list. American Cruiselines are not cheap but well worth the extra cost.

We just returned from a 7 day cruise down the Mississippi from Memphis to New Orleans.

Day 2, Memphis and Boarding: Breakfast on the rooftop was excellent. Be sure and walk outside and view Memphis from the 12th floor. Checkout is 11:00 and one cannot go to the ship before 3:00.

The hotel stay at the iconic Peabody hotel In Memphis was great. The food was very good, especially the daily offerings from the grill on the outdoor terrance.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages , per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024 .