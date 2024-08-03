Common Memphis Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Memphis?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Memphis?
Most commonly, cruises from Memphis go to exciting destinations such as Mississippi River and US River.
How many days are cruises from Memphis?
Memphis cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Memphis cost?
Starting at just $3,499, choose the perfect cruise from Memphis that fits your traveling desires.