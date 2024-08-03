Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more

Cruises out of Memphis

Cruises out of Memphis

We found you 2 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

14 Night
Upper Mississippi Explorer

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Mississippi
Viking Mississippi (Image: Viking River Cruises)

7 Night
Mississippi Delta Explorer

36 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
Sponsored

Seas the views with 70% off a 2nd Sailor

  • 70% off a 2nd Sailor: Available on all voyages including 2025 & 2026
  • Free balcony upgrades on most sailings through 2026
  • Experience our growing fleet, featuring the debut of Brilliant Lady
  • Discover places like Norway, Iceland, & more through 2026

Virgin Voyages

Common Memphis Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Memphis?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Viking River Cruises.

What cruise trip options do I have from Memphis?

Most commonly, cruises from Memphis go to exciting destinations such as Mississippi River and US River.

How many days are cruises from Memphis?

Memphis cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Memphis cost?

Starting at just $3,499, choose the perfect cruise from Memphis that fits your traveling desires.

Memphis Cruise Reviews

Heart of the Delta

The hotel stay at the iconic Peabody hotel In Memphis was great. The food was very good, especially the daily offerings from the grill on the outdoor terrance.Read More
User Avatar
RJMAROB

The Big Muddy on the American Queen

Day 2, Memphis and Boarding: Breakfast on the rooftop was excellent. Be sure and walk outside and view Memphis from the 12th floor. Checkout is 11:00 and one cannot go to the ship before 3:00.Read More
User Avatar
runner19492002

Quite an improvement from previous reviews online

We just returned from a 7 day cruise down the Mississippi from Memphis to New Orleans.Read More
User Avatar
Navy Grad

Fabulous river cruise - Staff excllent!!!!

We did this cruise because Memphis/ Mississippi/Graceland were on our bucket list. American Cruiselines are not cheap but well worth the extra cost.Read More
User Avatar
balshilady

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

763 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

310 Reviews
Cruises from Edinburgh

Cruises from Edinburgh

220 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

169 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

695 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

447 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

155 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

359 Reviews
Cruises from Ushuaia

Cruises from Ushuaia

306 Reviews
Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Yokohama

Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Adelaide

Cruises from Adelaide

108 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of July 21st, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.