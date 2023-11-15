  • Newsletter
Senior Cruises from Melbourne

Senior Cruises from Melbourne

We found you 44 cruises

Grand Princess

14 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Christchurch • Wellington • Napier • Tauranga

+2 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

13 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Wellington • Tauranga • Auckland • Melbourne

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

14 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Fjordland • Dunedin •

Wellington • Napier • Tauranga • Auckland

+2 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Azamara Journey

17 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Sydney • Milford Sound •

Dunedin • Akaroa • Wellington • Nelson • Picton

+4 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
No prices currently available for this sailing.
2 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Sydney

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Phillip Island • Adelaide

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Eden • Sydney

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Newcastle • Brisbane •

Airlie Beach • Cairns • Port Douglas, Australia

+3 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Australia & Pacific Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Fjordland • Wellington •

New Plymouth • Paihia • Auckland • Melbourne

619 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Noumea • Lautoka •

Dravuni Island • Melbourne

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Auckland • Napier •

Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland

+1 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Phillip Island •

Kangaroo Island • Port Lincoln • Adelaide

+1 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

24 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Adelaide • Albany •

Margaret River • Perth • Geraldton • Broome

+7 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
New Zealand Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Auckland • Tauranga •

Wellington • Christchurch • Dunedin • Fjordland

+1 more

916 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Australia Cruise

Ports:Melbourne (leaving) • Eden • Port Arthur •

Hobart • Melbourne

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

