Common Marseille Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Marseille?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal, Costa Cruises, and MSC Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Marseille?
Most commonly, cruises from Marseille go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, Mediterranean, and Argentina.
How many days are cruises from Marseille?
Marseille cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Marseille cost?
Starting at just $89, choose the perfect cruise from Marseille that fits your traveling desires.