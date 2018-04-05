Cruises out of Manila

Cruises out of Manila

We found you 3 cruises

Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Spirit
Norwegian Spirit (Photo: Adam Coulter)

12 Night
Asia - South East

2,125 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Sky
Norwegian Sky

10 Night
Asia - South East

2,170 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)

9 Night
Manila To Singapore

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

Common Manila Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Manila?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Crystal and Norwegian Cruise Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Manila?

Most commonly, cruises from Manila go to exciting destinations such as Asia and Philippines.

How many days are cruises from Manila?

Manila cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Manila cost?

Starting at just $1,591, choose the perfect cruise from Manila that fits your traveling desires.

Manila Cruise Reviews

Disorganization reigns supreme - and no one takes responsibility

Just completed Manila to Port Klang cruise as first of back-to-back. First the good bits.Read More
User Avatar
hen302

First Class as I was hoping

We where getting a little worried when I saw other reviews saying that the Silver Shadow was old and in poor condition, I have to say that we had a very good experience, our cabin was very clean and no sign of wear and tear as other reviews had suggested, the staff were very attentive and the food was very good apart from La Dame which was disappointing ( maybe because the food was so good elsewhere).Entertainment was good, Disembarkation was well organised.Read More
User Avatar
topsy88

