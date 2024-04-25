  • Newsletter
Romantic & Couples Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Malta (Valletta)

We found you 12 cruises

Marina

10 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Mediterranean Sea • Kusadasi •

Istanbul • Katakolon • Corfu • Catania • Naples

+1 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Seven Seas Voyager

10 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Lipari • Sorrento • Rome •

Olbia • Portofino • Monaco • Marseille

+3 more

331 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clipper

6 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Syracuse • Pylos •

Monemvasia, Greece • Nafplion • Athens

42 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clipper

10 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Gozo • Sardinia • Menorca •

Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Cartagena • Motril

+1 more

42 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Gozo • Sardinia • Menorca •

Palma de Mallorca • Ibiza • Cartagena • Motril

+1 more

56 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Syracuse • Katakolon •

Monemvasia, Greece • Athens

107 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Mediterranean Sea • Ibiza •

Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Sete

+3 more

386 Reviews
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
Regent Seven Seas Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Gozo • Syracuse •

Aghios Nikolaos • Vlore • Monopoli • Dubrovnik

+3 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

20 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Mediterranean Sea • Kusadasi •

Istanbul • Katakolon • Corfu • Catania • Naples

+11 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

42 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Mediterranean Sea • Kusadasi •

Istanbul • Katakolon • Corfu • Catania • Naples

+27 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Pantelleria • Trapani •

Lipari • Alghero • Elba • Porto Santo Stefano

+2 more

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
<p>sailing The Ancient Shores Of Sicily And Malta...

Ports:Malta (leaving) • Gozo • Selinunte • Agrigento •

Siracusa • Taormina, Sicly • Stromboli • Naples

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

