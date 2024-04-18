Common Malta (Valletta) Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Malta (Valletta)?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea, and Star Clippers.
What cruise trip options do I have from Malta (Valletta)?
Most commonly, cruises from Malta (Valletta) go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, and Mediterranean.
How many days are cruises from Malta (Valletta)?
Malta (Valletta) cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Malta (Valletta) cost?
Starting at just $2,520, choose the perfect cruise from Malta (Valletta) that fits your traveling desires.