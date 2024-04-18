Cruises out of Malta (Valletta)

Cruises out of Malta (Valletta)

We found you 36 cruises

Marina
Marina

10 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Clipper
Star Clipper

10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

42 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Le Dumont d'Urville
Le Dumont d'Urville (Photo: Ponant)

7 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
World Traveller
World Traveller exterior. (Photo: Atlas Ocean Voyages)

15 Night
Valletta To Nice

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

20 Night
World Cruise

820 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

58 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

114 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Valletta To Dubrovnik

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Mediterranean Cruise

232 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
22 Night
World Cruise

400 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

393 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Valletta Roundtrip

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Valletta To Rome

26 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
8 Night
Mediterranean - Eastern Cruise

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Common Malta (Valletta) Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Malta (Valletta)?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Silversea, and Star Clippers.

What cruise trip options do I have from Malta (Valletta)?

Most commonly, cruises from Malta (Valletta) go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Europe - Eastern Mediterranean, Europe - Western Mediterranean, World Cruise, and Mediterranean.

How many days are cruises from Malta (Valletta)?

Malta (Valletta) cruises often range from 6-9 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Malta (Valletta) cost?

Starting at just $2,520, choose the perfect cruise from Malta (Valletta) that fits your traveling desires.

Malta (Valletta) Cruise Reviews

Enjoyable cruising, let down by awful food.

You can take people being dismissive on the ship and wanting to stick to their group but when you regularly witness staff being shouted and and ordered about in Italian it's hard to ignore the fact they are just plain rude.Boarding at the end of your time in port is mayhem, whether it's a queue for a bus, tender or water taxi swimming back to ship routinely feels the preferable option.Read More
User Avatar
CumbriaCruiser90

Bland, bland, bland

Due to headwinds we were unable to make up the lost time leaving Malta and arrived at our next port 6 hours late.Itinerary After the late departure we had a day at sea, but due to storm Daniel we had a torrid time, with 60 knot winds and rain.Read More
User Avatar
Flamecreek

Amazing

Luggage had to be put out the cabin the night before next time you saw it was at the UK airport, Manchester in our case.Once you reach Malta you collect the luggage then head out to the coach area where they are then put onto lorries to be next seen outside the cabin.Read More
User Avatar
carlanthony24

A very enjoyable cruise

The stand out surprise was the Beach House which was much better than I had expected.Entertainment was the only disappointment and could have been better.Read More
User Avatar
Paulweb

