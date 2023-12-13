  • Newsletter
Gourmet Food Cruises from Mahe

We found you 7 cruises

Silver Spirit

16 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Antsiranana • Port Louis •

Pointe des Galets • Fort Dauphin • East London

+2 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Silver Spirit

10 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Zanzibar • Nosy Be •

Seychelles

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

15 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Zanzibar • Nosy Be •

Richards Bay • Cape Town

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

10 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Antsiranana •

Pointe des Galets • Port Louis • Seychelles

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Antsiranana • Port Louis •

Pointe des Galets • Fort Dauphin • Durban

+2 more

257 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Muscat • Fujairah •

Ras al Khaimah • Abu Dhabi • Doha • Manama

+1 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Africa Cruise

Ports:Seychelles (leaving) • Maldives • Kochi •

Mumbai • Muscat • Ras al Khaimah • Abu Dhabi

+1 more

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

