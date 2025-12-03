Singles Cruises from Frankfurt

We found you 5 cruises

Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllThe Majestic Rhine

Port: Frankfurt • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rastatt • Kehl • Colmar • Basel

187
Jul 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Emerald Sun
Emerald Sun

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllThe Majestic Rhine & Lucerne - Zurich

Port: Frankfurt • Rudesheim • Koblenz • Heidelberg • Rastatt • Kehl • Colmar • Basel • Luzern+1 more

187
Jul 11, 2026
Emerald River Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Panorama (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Panorama

5 Nights

5 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Season In The Heart Of Germany

Port: Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg

100
Dec 3, 2025
Avalon Waterways
Cruise Critic Favorite
Avalon Panorama (Photo: Avalon Waterways)
Avalon Panorama

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - AllFestive Season In The Heart Of Germany With 2 Nigh...

Port: Frankfurt • Wurzburg • Bamberg • Nuremberg • Prague

100
Dec 3, 2025
Avalon Waterways
4 Nights

4 Nights  Europe - AllChristmastime In Alsace & Germany

Port: Frankfurt • Heidelberg Castle • Strasbourg • Breisach • Basel

100
Dec 13, 2025
Avalon Waterways

