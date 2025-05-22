Luxury Cruises from Frankfurt

Le Ponant
Le Ponant

7 Nights

7 Nights  Caribbean - AllCaribbean Cruise

Port: St. Maarten • Prickly Pear Cays • Gustavia • Nevis • Falmouth • Barbuda • Iles des Saintes+1 more

9
Ponant
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey Cabins
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey Dining
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey Activity/Entertainment
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey
Azamara Journey

10 Nights

10 Nights  Caribbean - SouthernCaribbean - Southern Cruise

Port: San Juan • St. Thomas • Virgin Gorda • Antigua • St. Barts • Saint-Pierre • St. Vincent+3 more

850
Dec 18, 2026
Azamara
Cruise Critic Favorite
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Cabins
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Dining
Viking Sky
Viking Sky Activity/Entertainment
Viking Sky
Viking Sky
Viking Sky

13 Nights

13 Nights  TransatlanticAtlantic Ocean Passage

Port: Barcelona • Mediterranean Sea • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira • Atlantic Ocean • St. Maarten+2 more

1,240
Dec 9, 2026
Viking Ocean Cruises
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit
Aqualina on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
White Night Deck Party on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Club Spa Suite on Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Cruise Critic)
Azamara Pursuit
Azamara Pursuit (Photo: Azamara Cruises)
Azamara Pursuit

21 Nights

21 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Lisbon • Lanzarote • Gran Canaria • Dakar • Banjul • Jamestown • Walvis Bay • Luderitz+1 more

169
Oct 25, 2025
Azamara
9 Nights

9 Nights  AfricaCsy-009-260206

Port: Mombasa • Zanzibar • Mamoudzou • Mahajanga • Nosy Be • Lofoten • Seychelles • La Digue+1 more

27
Feb 6, 2026
Crystal

7 Nights

7 Nights  Canada & New EnglandUndiscovered Great Lakes

Port: Thunder Bay • Silver Islet • McGarvey Shoal • Battle Island • Duluth • Soo Locks+2 more

201
Jul 1, 2025
Viking Expeditions

10 Nights

10 Nights  South PacificTahiti & Moorea Culture Through Cuisine Cruise Tou...

Port: Tahiti • Moorea • Raiatea • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Tahiti • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises

13 Nights

13 Nights  South PacificTahiti & The Tuamotu Islands Air + Hotel Package F...

Port: Los Angeles • Tahiti • Rangiroa • Tahaa • Bora Bora • Huahine • Moorea • Tahiti

131
Windstar Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  MediterraneanSpanish Symphony & Madrid Medley Cruise Tour

Port: Madrid • Barcelona • Palma de Mallorca • Cartagena • Almeria • Malaga • Gibraltar+2 more

265
Windstar Cruises

26 Nights

26 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Atlantic Ocean • Walvis Bay • Atlantic Ocean • Luanda • Atlantic Ocean+17 more

428
May 22, 2025
Oceania Cruises
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  South PacificSouth Pacific Cruise

Port: Tahiti • Huahine • Motu Mahaea, French Polynesia • Bora Bora+2 more

317

17 Nights

17 Nights  South AmericaSouth America & The Chilean Fjords

Port: Santiago • Pacific Ocean • Puerto Montt • Chilean Fjords • Cruise by Amalia Glacier+10 more

474
Viking Ocean Cruises

19 Nights

19 Nights  AfricaAfrica Cruise

Port: Cape Town • Mossel Bay • Indian Ocean • Richards Bay • Maputo • Cruising • Mayotte+8 more

330
Nov 25, 2025
Regent Seven Seas Cruises

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Eastern MediterraneanMediterranean - Eastern Cruise

Port: Barcelona • Toulon • Villefranche • Rome • Naples • Catania • Argostoli • Chania+4 more

428
Nov 8, 2025
Oceania Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  Australia & New ZealandAustralia Cruise

Port: Sydney • Melbourne • Burnie • Hobart • Milford Sound • Dunedin • Christchurch+5 more

825
Mar 15, 2026
Oceania Cruises

