  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Los Angeles

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Los Angeles

We found you 86 cruises

Regatta

25 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Pacific Ocean •

San Francisco • Pacific Ocean • Astoria, Oregon

+17 more

417 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit

15 Nights
Panama Canal Eastbound Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Puerto Vallarta •

Huatulco • Puntarenas • Panama Canal

+3 more

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Grand Princess

33 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Dravuni Island

+4 more

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sapphire Princess

4 Nights
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Vancouver

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

6 Nights
Los Angeles To Vancouver Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Catalina Island •

San Francisco • Victoria • Vancouver

2,451 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

52 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+12 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Pacific Coastal Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Astoria, Oregon •

Victoria • Vancouver

1,226 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

29 Nights
Transpacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Tahiti • Moorea • Pago Pago • Tauranga

+3 more

1,756 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Hilo • Honolulu • Kauai •

Maui • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

16 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kauai • Maui •

Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,590 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Hawaii Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kauai • Kona •

Hilo • Ensenada • Los Angeles

1,857 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

32 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Maui • Honolulu •

Pago Pago • Apia, Samoa • Suva • Lautoka

+3 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

32 Nights
South Pacific Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Maui •

Apia, Samoa • Pago Pago • Suva • Dravuni Island

+3 more

1,010 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

26 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Honolulu • Kona •

Pago Pago • Auckland • New Plymouth • Picton

+3 more

1,219 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Cabo, Vallarta & Mazatlan Cruise

Ports:Los Angeles (leaving) • Cabo San Lucas •

Mazatlan • Puerto Vallarta • Los Angeles

2,280 Reviews
Royal Caribbean International
Royal Caribbean International
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Los Angeles

621 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map