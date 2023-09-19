Cruises out of Los Angeles

Los Angeles (Photo:Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Cruise Itineraries from Los Angeles

Start planning your next cruise adventure from Los Angeles with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform where you can compare prices from multiple cruise lines and online travel agents in one convenient place. Enjoy the best rates and exclusive discounts, including free drinks, dining credits, shore excursions, free cabin upgrades, and even free sailing for kids.

Many renowned cruise lines sail out of the port of Los Angeles, including Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises, and Silversea. You can even take a cruise around the World with Oceania Cruises. The port's proximity to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) makes it accessible for domestic and international travelers. Set sail from Los Angeles to explore exciting destinations such as the Mexican Riviera, South Pacific, Panama Canal, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Plan your next cruise with confidence, Cruise Critic provides valuable insights from our community of verified members. Read first-hand reviews of cruises departing from Los Angeles from fellow travelers. Not ready to book? Save your favorite cruises on our site and track pricing to find the optimal time to make your reservation. With our historical pricing data, you can ensure that you're getting a great deal.

If you have questions, join our West Coast Departure cruise forum to connect with our cruise community. Start planning your next cruise from Los Angeles now and embark on an unforgettable journey with Cruise Critic!

  • Common Los Angeles Cruise questions

  • What cruise lines depart from Los Angeles?

  • What cruise trip options do I have from Los Angeles?

Cruises out of Los Angeles

We found you 168 cruises

Discovery Princess
Discovery Princess at Sea (Photo: Princess Cruises)

4 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Norwegian Bliss
Norwegian Bliss (Photo: Cruise Critic)

5 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Grand Princess
Grand Princess (Photo: Princess Cruises)

16 Night
Hawaii Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

6 Night
Pacific Coastal Cruise

2,496 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Sponsored

Need First-Time Cruise Tips?

  • Help Choose Your Perfect Cruiseline
  • Find a Printable Cruise Packing List
  • Expert Ship Reviews, Itineraries & Destination Guides
  • Get Special Cruise Deals, Expert Advice, Insider Tips & More!

Nachi Cocom Beach Club

7 Night
U. S. Pacific Coast Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

33 Night
South Pacific Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

51 Night
South America Cruise

739 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mexico Cruise

165 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

129 Night
129-day Ring Of Fire: Hidden Gems

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

7 Night
Mexican Riviera - Los Angeles

1,427 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

16 Night
Alaska Cruise

1,609 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Repo - Panama Canal

511 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

4 Night
Catalina & Ensenada Cruise

2,294 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

32 Night
South Pacific Cruise

1,024 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Los Angeles Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Los Angeles?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Celebrity Cruises, and Crystal.

What cruise trip options do I have from Los Angeles?

Most commonly, cruises from Los Angeles go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, Mexican Riviera, South America, South Pacific, and Transpacific.

How many days are cruises from Los Angeles?

Los Angeles cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Los Angeles cost?

Starting at just $184, choose the perfect cruise from Los Angeles that fits your traveling desires.

Los Angeles Cruise Reviews

Disappointing

The windows weren’t cleaned for any of the areas through the cruise (even before we left Los Angeles). I will say that the cruise director and the entertainment were great.Read More
User Avatar
JBL011

Concierge Class Quickie 6 nights out of Los Angeles.

Overview: This was a 6 day cruise out of Los Angeles. It sailed to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, overnight, and then spent a day in San Diego, which is where I live.Read More
User Avatar
Stockjock

Amazing Customer Service

Many times the office wasn't manned even during the so-called open hours. 2) INITIAL EMBARCATION We waited in long lines for ore than 2+ hours in the hot sun in Los Angeles just to get to Port SecurityRead More
User Avatar
ToucanDo

Hazle Mexican Riviera Carnival Panorama 1/20/2024 - 1/27/2024

On day 1, the drive to Long Beach was simple since I live in Los Angeles. Embarking was EASY.Read More
User Avatar
Waynehazle

Related Cruises

Cruises from Aruba

Cruises from Aruba

2,030 Reviews
Cruises from Auckland

Cruises from Auckland

445 Reviews
Cruises from Boston

Cruises from Boston

757 Reviews
Cruises from Cartagena

Cruises from Cartagena

904 Reviews
Cruises from Catania

Cruises from Catania

65 Reviews
Cruises from Charleston

Cruises from Charleston

307 Reviews
Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

Cruises from Fort Lauderdale

2,278 Reviews
Cruises from Galveston

Cruises from Galveston

767 Reviews
Cruises from Hamburg

Cruises from Hamburg

168 Reviews
Cruises from Hanoi

Cruises from Hanoi

78 Reviews
Cruises from Hong Kong

Cruises from Hong Kong

379 Reviews
Cruises from Kobe

Cruises from Kobe

44 Reviews
Cruises from Kusadasi

Cruises from Kusadasi

690 Reviews
Cruises from Manaus

Cruises from Manaus

30 Reviews
Cruises from Messina

Cruises from Messina

445 Reviews
Cruises from Rotterdam

Cruises from Rotterdam

154 Reviews
Cruises from San Diego

Cruises from San Diego

358 Reviews
Cruises from St. Maarten

Cruises from St. Maarten

5,281 Reviews
Cruises from Toulon

Cruises from Toulon

368 Reviews
Cruises from Texas

Cruises from Texas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of June 10th, 2024.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.