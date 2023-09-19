Start planning your next cruise adventure from Los Angeles with Cruise Critic. Cruise Critic is a comprehensive platform where you can compare prices from multiple cruise lines and online travel agents in one convenient place. Enjoy the best rates and exclusive discounts, including free drinks, dining credits, shore excursions, free cabin upgrades, and even free sailing for kids.

Many renowned cruise lines sail out of the port of Los Angeles, including Princess Cruises, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line, Viking Ocean Cruises, and Silversea. You can even take a cruise around the World with Oceania Cruises. The port's proximity to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) makes it accessible for domestic and international travelers. Set sail from Los Angeles to explore exciting destinations such as the Mexican Riviera, South Pacific, Panama Canal, Canada, and the Caribbean.

Plan your next cruise with confidence, Cruise Critic provides valuable insights from our community of verified members. Read first-hand reviews of cruises departing from Los Angeles from fellow travelers. Not ready to book? Save your favorite cruises on our site and track pricing to find the optimal time to make your reservation. With our historical pricing data, you can ensure that you're getting a great deal.

If you have questions, join our West Coast Departure cruise forum to connect with our cruise community. Start planning your next cruise from Los Angeles now and embark on an unforgettable journey with Cruise Critic!