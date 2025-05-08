Romantic & Couples Cruises from London

Powered by AI

We found you 238 cruises

Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

14 Nights

14 Nights  TransatlanticSpain & Portugal Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • La Coruna • Vigo • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Nassau • Miami

1,727
Oct 16, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas Cabins
Independence of the Seas
Izumi on Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas
Independence of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Independence of the Seas

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Molde • Skjolden • Olden • Haugesund • Southampton

1,727
Jul 13, 2025
Royal Caribbean International
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Cabins
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Star Dining
Norwegian Star
Norwegian Stars Theater (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)
Norwegian Star

11 Nights

11 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Baltic

Port: Southampton • Gothenburg • Nynashamn • Tallinn • Helsinki • Copenhagen • Amsterdam • Southampton

2,638
Sep 29, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Cabins
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Dining
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl Activity/Entertainment
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl
Norwegian Pearl

12 Nights

12 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanEurope - Western Mediterranean - Southampton

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Porto • Lisbon • Cádiz • Malaga • Palma de Mallorca • Barcelona • Cannes+3 more

2,435
May 8, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line
Sponsored

Up to 35% off Cruises + Kids Sail Free*

  • Up to 35% off Cruises
  • Sail to Over 250 Destinations Around the Globe
  • Limited-Time Offer ​
  • *Restrictions Apply

MSC Cruises

15 Nights

15 Nights  TransatlanticRepo - Transatlantic

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Lisbon • Ponta Delgada • Horta • St. John's • Sydney • Halifax+3 more

2,204
Oct 1, 2026
Norwegian Cruise Line
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaEurope - Northern Cruise

Port: Dover • Invergordon • Lerwick • Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

163
Jun 28, 2025
Seabourn Cruise Line

12 Nights

12 Nights  Baltic SeaDiscover The Canaries Cruise

Port: Southampton • Bilbao • Lisbon • Gran Canaria • Tenerife • Madeira • La Coruna • Southampton

1,727
May 12, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

10 Nights

10 Nights  Europe - AllEurope - British Isles

Port: Southampton • Edinburgh • Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool • Dublin • Cobh+2 more

3,080
Aug 19, 2025
Norwegian Cruise Line

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaSpain & France Cruise

Port: Southampton • Le Havre • Bilbao • La Coruna • Vigo • Southampton

1,727
Sep 22, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

5 Nights

5 Nights  Baltic SeaHamburg & Rotterdam Cruise

Port: Southampton • Hamburg • Rotterdam • Southampton

1,727
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaNorwegian Fjords Cruise

Port: Southampton • Alesund • Molde • Olden • Haugesund • Southampton

1,727
Jun 29, 2025
Royal Caribbean International

8 Nights

8 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Paris • New York

1,402
Cunard Line

31 Nights

31 Nights  Europe - AllEurope Cruise

Port: Southampton • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon • South Queensferry+9 more

1,826
Sep 28, 2025
Princess Cruises

7 Nights

7 Nights  Europe - Western MediterraneanSpain & Portugal Cruise

Port: Southampton • Vigo • Lisbon • La Coruna • Southampton

1,727
Royal Caribbean International

7 Nights

7 Nights  Baltic SeaSpain & France Cruise

Port: Southampton • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Bilbao • La Coruna • Vigo • Southampton

2,684
Sep 18, 2026
Royal Caribbean International

Related Cruises

River Cruises from London

River Cruises from London

Luxury Cruises from London

Luxury Cruises from London

Family Friendly Cruises from London

Family Friendly Cruises from London

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from London

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from London

Singles Cruises from London

Singles Cruises from London

Cruises for the Disabled from London

Cruises for the Disabled from London

Senior Citizen Cruises from London

Senior Citizen Cruises from London

Fitness & Health Cruises from London

Fitness & Health Cruises from London

Gourmet Food Cruises from London

Gourmet Food Cruises from London

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 21st, 2025.

Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2025, The Independent Traveler, Inc.