  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Fitness Cruises from Southampton

Fitness Cruises from Southampton

We found you 161 cruises

Caribbean Princess

12 Nights
Europe Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • La Coruna • Seville •

Malaga • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca • Malta

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Brugge •

Amsterdam • Oslo • Copenhagen • Rostock

+2 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge •

Le Havre • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Verdon

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Caribbean Princess

14 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Haugesund • Skjolden •

Olden • Lerwick • Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur

+3 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

11 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • South Queensferry •

Invergordon • Kirkwall • Belfast • Liverpool

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Cobh •

Dublin • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Brugge •

Amsterdam • Oslo • Aarhus • Rostock • Kiel

+1 more

3,207 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

16 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Stavanger • Olden •

Tromso • Alta • Honnigsvag • Svolvaer

+5 more

2,741 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin •

Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall • Invergordon

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Brugge • Southampton

1,315 Reviews
Cunard Line
Cunard Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Le Havre • Vigo •

Lisbon • Gibraltar • Seville • Motril • Ibiza

+2 more

3,835 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Holyhead • Greenock • Kirkwall

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - British Isles

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Edinburgh • Invergordon •

Belfast • Dublin • Brugge • Le Havre

+1 more

2,991 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Europe - Western Cruise

Ports:Southampton (leaving) • Cobh • Dublin • Belfast •

Liverpool • Greenock • Kirkwall

+3 more

1,764 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Senior Citizen Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Southampton

1,089 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map