Common Southampton Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Southampton?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Celebrity Cruises, Cunard Line, and Disney Cruise Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Southampton?
Most commonly, cruises from Southampton go to exciting destinations such as Transatlantic, Europe - British Isles & Western, Europe - All, Europe - Western Mediterranean, and Belgium.
How many days are cruises from Southampton?
Southampton cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Southampton cost?
Starting at just $159, choose the perfect cruise from Southampton that fits your traveling desires.