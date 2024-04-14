  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Senior Cruises from Dover

Senior Cruises from Dover

We found you 44 cruises

Carnival Miracle

9 Nights
Britsh Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Holyhead • Greenock • Belfast •

Liverpool • Dun Laoghaire • Cobh • Dover

1,349 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Legend

9 Nights
Britsh Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Holyhead • Greenock • Belfast •

Liverpool • Dun Laoghaire • Cobh • Dover

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Maud

12 Nights
British Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Fishguard • Belfast • cast •

Kirkwall • Stornoway • Isle of Islay

+5 more

105 Reviews
Hurtigruten
Hurtigruten
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Carnival Legend

12 Nights
Western Europe Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Brugge • Rotterdam •

Amsterdam • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Rostock

+2 more

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

12 Nights
Iceland & British Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Dun Laoghaire • Belfast •

Reykjavik • Grundarfjordur • Akureyri

+3 more

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Iceland & British Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Seydisfjordur • Akureyri •

Grundarfjordur • Reykjavik • Heimaey • Belfast

+2 more

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Iceland & British Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Belfast • Seydisfjordur •

Akureyri • Grundarfjordur • Reykjavik • Heimaey

+2 more

1,349 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Britsh Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Cobh • Holyhead •

Dun Laoghaire • Liverpool • Greenock • Belfast

+1 more

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Northern Europe Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Copenhagen • Rostock •

Arkhangelsk • Amsterdam • Brugge • Le Havre

+1 more

1,349 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Western Europe Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon •

Seville • Malaga • Cartagena • Rome

1,453 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Invergordon • Lerwick •

Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Iceland & British Isles Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Belfast • Seydisfjordur •

Akureyri • Grundarfjordur • Reykjavik • Heimaey

+2 more

1,349 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

12 Nights
Scandinavia & Baltic Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Copenhagen • Kiel • Rostock •

Tallinn • Helsinki • Stockholm • Amsterdam

+1 more

1,349 Reviews
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

53 Nights
World Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Bergen • Skjolden • Svolvaer •

Tromso • Honnigsvag • Isafjord • Reykjavik

+14 more

2,225 Reviews
Princess Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Dover To Lisbon

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Le Havre • Portofino •

Bordeaux • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Luxury Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Family Friendly Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Gay & Lesbian Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Romantic & Honeymoon Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Singles Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Cruises for the Disabled from Dover

89 Reviews

Fitness & Health Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Gourmet Food Cruises from Dover

89 Reviews

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map