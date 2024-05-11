  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Dover

Luxury Cruises from Dover

We found you 26 cruises

Seabourn Ovation

11 Nights
Scandinavia & Kiel Canal

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Antwerp • Rotterdam • Arendal •

Oslo • Gothenburg • Copenhagen • Nyborg

+2 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Ovation

14 Nights
Celtic Sea & Silver Coast

Ports:Dover (leaving) • St. Jean de Luz • Bristol •

Fishguard • Bantry Bay • Foynes • Le Palais

+5 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Nights
Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Invergordon • Lerwick •

Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Legend

11 Nights
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 11d Lon-le1

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isles of Scilly • Fishguard •

Dublin • Holyhead • Belfast • Greenock • Oban

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Dartmouth •

Isle of Scilly • Dublin • Belfast • Greenock

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Icelandic Intrigue

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Invergordon • Lerwick •

Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik • Isafjord

+4 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

21 Nights
Jewels Of The British Isles & South Iceland

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Cobh •

Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast

+12 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Jewels Of The British Isles

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Saint-Malo •

Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast

+7 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Douglas, Isle Of Man •

Tobermory • Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Dover To Lisbon

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Le Havre • Portofino •

Bordeaux • La Coruna • Porto • Lisbon

3 Reviews
Crystal
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

28 Nights
Norwegian Fjords & Icelandic Intrigue

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Trondheim • Bronnoysund •

Svolvaer • Tromso • Honnigsvag • Olden • Bergen

+12 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

28 Nights
Norwegian Fjords & Icelandic Intrigue

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Douglas, Isle Of Man •

Tobermory • Djupivogur • Heimaey • Reykjavik

+14 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Roundtrip Dover

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Amsterdam • Brugge • Rouen •

St. Peter Port • Dover

3 Reviews
Crystal
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

14 Nights
Jewels Of The British Isles

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Isle of Portland • Cobh •

Fishguard • Douglas, Isle Of Man • Belfast

+7 more

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Dover (leaving) • Cowes • Isle of Scilly •

Kinsale • Holyhead • Belfast • Iona • Tobermory

+1 more

10 Reviews
Ponant
Ponant
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

