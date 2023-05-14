Cruises out of Dover

Cruises out of Dover

We found you 69 cruises

Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

7 Night
Scotland & Iceland's South Coast

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Crystal Symphony
Crystal Symphony (Photo: Crystal Cruises)

8 Night
Roundtrip Dover

10 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Seabourn Sojourn
Seabourn Sojourn

14 Night
North Cape & Norwegian Fjords

158 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Carnival Legend
Carnival Legend

9 Night
Spain Portugal & France

1,469 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Nachi Cocom Beach Club

9 Night
British Isles

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

11 Night
Atlantic Archipelago Adventures 11d Lon-le1

124 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

54 Night
World Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
British Isles

1,469 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

15 Night
Western Europe & Mediterranean

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
Cruise Critic Favorite

56 Night
World Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

9 Night
Spain Portugal & France

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

14 Night
Viking Trails & Celtic Origins

276 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

18 Night
World Cruise

1,032 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

12 Night
Iceland & British Isles

1,360 Reviews
Leaving:
Cruise Line:
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight

Common Dover Cruise questions

What cruise lines depart from Dover?

Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Crystal, and Holland America Line.

What cruise trip options do I have from Dover?

Most commonly, cruises from Dover go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, Italy, and Europe River.

How many days are cruises from Dover?

Dover cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.

How much do cruises from Dover cost?

Starting at just $866, choose the perfect cruise from Dover that fits your traveling desires.

Dover Cruise Reviews

Norway Fjords, 9 days are too long.

English staff in Dover is really kind and helpful.Read More
User Avatar
Ceviche

Well worth the wait

Actually, even before I boarded, because Saga transported me from my Heathrow hotel to Dover.Read More
User Avatar
GerryL13

Best ship experience .... ever

From the first time we got on board in Dover and had a great lunch I sensed this was very different. The staff was different.Read More
User Avatar
firstforty2012

Faultless

Reception at Dover was easy - unlike the bunfight you sometimes get on other cruise lines Suite The Forward suite comes with a butler and all the extras you expect like canapés, free laundry, fruitRead More
User Avatar
Holway

