Common Dover Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Dover?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Carnival Cruise Line, Crystal, and Holland America Line.
What cruise trip options do I have from Dover?
Most commonly, cruises from Dover go to exciting destinations such as Europe - All, Baltic Sea, Mediterranean, Italy, and Europe River.
How many days are cruises from Dover?
Dover cruises often range from 15+ nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Dover cost?
Starting at just $866, choose the perfect cruise from Dover that fits your traveling desires.