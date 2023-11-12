  • Newsletter
Singles Cruises from Lisbon

Singles Cruises from Lisbon

We found you 52 cruises

Norwegian Star

11 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Bilbao • Le Verdon •

La Rochelle-La Pallice • Le Havre • Amsterdam

+2 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Celebrity Equinox

12 Nights
12 Nt Bermuda & Portugal Tranatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

King's Wharf • Port Canaveral

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

18 Nights
Repo - Transatlantic

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Lanzarote •

Las Palmas • Tenerife • Cape Verde • Recife

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Star

12 Nights
Europe - Other

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

Las Palmas • Lanzarote • Agadir • Casablanca

+4 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Canary Islands / Morocco

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Santa Cruz De La Palma •

San Sebastian • Las Palmas • Agadir

+6 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Barcelona • Naples •

Rome

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

11 Nights
Europe - Canary Island

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • Horta •

Madeira • Tenerife • Lanzarote • Agadir

+3 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Lisbon To Barcelona

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Casablanca •

Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Ponta Delgada • Barbados •

Martinique • St. Maarten • San Juan • Miami

1,889 Reviews
MSC Cruises
MSC Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Nights
Spain & Portugal Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Tangier • Seville •

Malaga • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

2,279 Reviews
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Morocco & The Canary Islands 8d Lis-sct

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • La Palma •

San Sebastian • Las Palmas • Tenerife

114 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Capitals

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • La Coruna • Bilbao •

Le Verdon • La Rochelle-La Pallice • Amsterdam

+2 more

2,149 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

13 Nights
Europe - Canary Island

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Madeira • Tenerife •

Las Palmas • Puerto del Rosario • Lanzarote

+7 more

2,566 Reviews
Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

8 Nights
Spanish Symphony 8d Lis-bcn

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga •

Almeria • Cartagena • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

