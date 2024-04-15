  • Newsletter
Luxury Cruises from Lisbon

We found you 105 cruises

Silver Whisper

12 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Malaga • Trapani •

Malta • Taormina • Chania • Athens

225 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Azamara Journey

12 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Edinburgh • Palopo •

Honfleur • Dover • Dunkirk • Rotterdam • Wismar

+2 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Star Pride

10 Nights
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcn

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Tangier •

Casablanca • Seville • Malaga • Cartagena

+1 more

123 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Silver Spirit

9 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Bilbao • Bordeaux •

Saint-Malo • St. Peter Port • Southampton

343 Reviews
Silversea Cruises
Silversea Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Ocean Crossings 13d Lis-ph1

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • St. Maarten

256 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

12 Nights
Canary Island Jewels & Morocco

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Agadir • Lanzarote •

Tenerife • El Hierro • Las Palmas

+4 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Europe - Northern Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Porto • Ferrol • Bilbao •

Gravdal • Bordeaux • Cobh • Dublin • Paris

382 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Gibraltar •

Malaga • Edinburgh • Cartagena • Valencia

+1 more

717 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Incredible Iberian Discovery

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Seville •

Puerto Vallarta • Malaga • Cartagena • Ibiza

+3 more

49 Reviews
Scenic Luxury Ocean
Scenic Luxury Ocean
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Souks & Sherries: Iberia & Morocco 10d Lis-bcn

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Casablanca •

Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga • Cartagena

+1 more

124 Reviews
Windstar Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

9 Nights
Mediterranean Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Gibraltar • Malaga •

Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

824 Reviews
Azamara
Azamara
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

22 Nights
Canary Islands & Seafarers Route

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Agadir • Lanzarote •

Tenerife • El Hierro • Las Palmas

+12 more

71 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

10 Nights
Mediterranean - Western Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Portimao • Seville •

Cartagena • Ibiza • Mahon • Sardinia • Gozo

+1 more

107 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Lisbon To Barcelona

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Seville • Casablanca •

Cartagena • Valencia • Palma de Mallorca

+1 more

3 Reviews
Crystal
  • Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

13 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Lisbon (leaving) • Atlantic Ocean • Madeira •

Tenerife • Atlantic Ocean • Antigua • San Juan

+2 more

782 Reviews
Oceania Cruises
Oceania Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

