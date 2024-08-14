Common Lima Cruise questions
What cruise lines depart from Lima?
Popular amongst many cruise lines including Silversea, Swan Hellenic Cruises, and Windstar Cruises.
What cruise trip options do I have from Lima?
Most commonly, cruises from Lima go to exciting destinations such as Caribbean - All, Caribbean - Eastern, Mexican Riviera, South America, and World Cruise.
How many days are cruises from Lima?
Lima cruises often range from 10-14 nights providing cruisers with a variety of different entertainment and dining options.
How much do cruises from Lima cost?
Starting at just $2,900, choose the perfect cruise from Lima that fits your traveling desires.