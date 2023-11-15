  • Newsletter
Romantic & Couples Cruises from Las Palmas

Romantic & Couples Cruises from Las Palmas

We found you 10 cruises

Seabourn Quest

12 Nights
Canary Islands Gems & Morocco

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • La Palma • San Sebastian •

Lanzarote • Casablanca • Tangier • Gibraltar

+4 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Sojourn

9 Nights
Morocco & The Straight Of Gibraltar

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • Lanzarote • Casablanca •

Gibraltar • Oran • Barcelona

153 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite
Star Clipper

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • Tenerife • Barbados

42 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Seabourn Quest

10 Nights
Captivating Canary Islands & Cape Verde

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • La Palma • Cape Verde •

Mindelo • Tenerife • San Sebastian • Las Palmas

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

28 Nights
Canary Islands & Eastern Mediterranean

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • La Palma • San Sebastian •

Lanzarote • Casablanca • Tangier • Gibraltar

+13 more

166 Reviews
Seabourn Cruise Line
Seabourn Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

15 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • San Sebastian •

St. Maarten

56 Reviews
Star Clippers
Star Clippers
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

5 Nights
Canary Islands Cruise

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving)

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

17 Nights
Transatlantic Cruise

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • St. Maarten

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

7 Nights
Canary Islands Cruise

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • La Palma • El Hierro •

Los Cristianos • Tenerife • Las Palmas

7 Reviews
Sea Cloud Cruises
Sea Cloud Cruises
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Expedition Cruise

Ports:Las Palmas (leaving) • San Sebastian • Agadir •

Safi • Lisbon

193 Reviews
Silversea Expeditions
Silversea Expeditions
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

